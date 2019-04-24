SOCAR talks on planned carbamide export

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR intends to supply 95 percent of carbamide produced at its SOCAR Carbamide plant abroad, head of the international relations department of the plant Said Huseynov said.

Huseynov made the remarks at the conference on “Oil Refining and Petrochemistry of the Caspian Sea and Central Asia - Conjuncture, Projects Implementation, Technical Solutions” in Baku, Trend reports.

“The main markets for the supply of Azerbaijani carbamide are Turkey, the Western European countries and the Mediterranean countries,” he added.

The SOCAR Carbamide Plant, built on the territory of the Sumgait chemical industrial park, was commissioned on January 16.

While using 435 million cubic meters of natural gas as raw materials, the plant is capable of producing 650,000-660,000 tons of carbamide products.

Presently, the SOCAR Carbamide Plant is the biggest project in the country, implemented in the non-oil sector, its total cost is about 800 million euros.

The project was initially financed through the funds allocated from the state budget. During the construction of the plant, a number of international banks allocated funds in the amount of 500 million euros through the state guarantees.

News.Az

