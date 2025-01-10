SOCAR to issue "green bonds" for renewable energy projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) will begin issuing "Green Bonds" on January 15, 2025, with a total value of $200 million.

The bond issuance will consist of 200,000 bonds, each with a nominal value of $1,000, News.Az reports, citing the company. The bonds will offer a 6% annual coupon rate, with payments made quarterly. They will have a maturity period of 5 years.The final date for purchasing the bonds is February 28, 2025. Proceeds from the bond issuance will be allocated to financing renewable energy projects managed by SOCAR Green LLC.The "Green Bonds," underwritten by Pasha Capital Investment Company, will be available for purchase at ASAN xidmət centers No. 1 and No. 5, as well as through investment companies registered in Azerbaijan.For more information, interested parties can visit the websites socaristiqraz.az and socarcapital.az.

News.Az