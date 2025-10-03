SOCAR, Uniper sign cooperation plan for 2025-2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s energy giant SOCAR and German company Uniper signed a Cooperation Program for 2025–2026 during the 9th meeting of their Coordination Committee in Baku, setting the framework for joint initiatives and continued collaboration.

The participants highlighted the long-term, mutually beneficial cooperation between SOCAR and Uniper and emphasized the importance of joint projects for European energy security. Both sides expressed a commitment to further strengthen collaboration across multiple areas, News.Az reports, citing SOCAR.

The meeting featured speeches by SOCAR Vice President Elshad Nasirov, Uniper SE Chief Commercial Officer and CEO of Uniper Global Commodities SE Carsten Poppinga, Germany’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ralf Horlemann, and SOCAR Vice President Ziba Mustafayeva, who delivered a keynote address.

Presentations focused on SOCAR–Uniper cooperation, the current status of the Southern Gas Corridor, European energy policy and emerging trends, energy transition, sustainability and decarbonization, as well as corporate communication strategies and human resources policies.

