Society welcomes Renters’ Rights Legislation

The Law Society has welcomed major reforms to the private rental market after the Renters’ Rights Act gained Royal Assent on Monday, while urging the government to invest more in the court system to ensure the changes are effective.

The new legislation abolishes Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions, limits rent increases to once a year, and establishes a landlord ombudsman to handle tenant complaints, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The government said details on the rollout would be announced “in the coming weeks.”

Law Society president Mark Evans said the reforms “help level the playing field” between tenants and landlords.

“We’re pleased that the Law Society’s calls to stop landlords asking for more than one month’s rent upfront have been accepted. This makes renting fairer and more accessible for prospective tenants, making a real difference to their lives,” Evans said.

He welcomed the decision to end “no-fault” evictions, calling it a correction of a “long-standing imbalance” in the rental market. The act also introduces new and revised grounds for possession, and Evans urged the government to clarify the evidence landlords must provide to invoke those grounds.

However, he warned that the reforms would only succeed if the courts are properly resourced.

“Court reform and modernisation is crucial if the Renters’ Rights Act is to help both tenants and landlords,” Evans added.

The Renters’ Rights Act marks one of the most significant overhauls of England’s rental laws in decades, aiming to provide greater stability and fairness for tenants while maintaining due process for landlords.

News.Az