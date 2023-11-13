Socio-economic development strategy ensures macroeconomic, financial stability in Azerbaijan: Parliament speaker

+ ↺ − 16 px

The socio-economic development strategy, implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, allows ensuring the existing macroeconomic stability and financial stability in Azerbaijan and achieving the priorities and goals of state policy in the field of economic development and security, said Milli Majlis (parliament) Speaker Sahiba Gafarova.

She made the remarks during the discussion of the 2024 state budget package at a parliamentary session on Monday, News.Az reports.

The speaker noted that the draft state budget and other documents included in the budget package reflect the positive trends observed in Azerbaijan.

“Both revenues and expenditures of the state budget are increasing from year to year. The record volume of these indicators next year is a manifestation of the growing economic potential of our country,” she added.

Speaker Gafarova stressed that the measures that will be taken by the Azerbaijani government to implement the state budget for 2024 will create the basis for achieving the goals set by the head of state.

News.Az