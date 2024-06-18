SOFAZ joins consortium to invest in Dubai’s GEMS Education

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) is part of a consortium led by Canada-based Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. investing in GEMS Education, a Dubai-based international education company, says SOFAZ.

Brookfield Asset Management aims to invest approximately $2 billion into the education firm.In addition to Brookfield, the consortium includes Dubai-based Gulf Islamic Investments and Marathon Asset Management. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter, pending regulatory and other customary conditions.This transaction concludes a sale process that commenced in 2022. Previously, the Varkey Foundation attempted to sell part of its stake in 2020, but the effort was unsuccessful due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.GEMS Education currently enrolls more than 135,000 students across over 40 schools in the United Arab Emirates.

