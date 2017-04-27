SOFAZ’s investment opportunities in France discussed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Investment opportunities of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) in France have been discussed as SOFAZ Executive Director Shahmar Movsumov met with a delegation led by Director of the Department of Continental Europe of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Development of the French Republic Florence Mangin.

Movsumov briefed the French delegation on the Fund’s activities, management of its assets, South Gas Corridor project, Azerbaijan’s activities on transparency in extractive industries and work to be implemented by the Commission on Transparency in Extractive Industries established by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, ongoing economic reforms and measures for maintaining macroeconomic stability and fiscal sustainability, Strategic Roadmaps approved by the President, and answered questions, according to AzerTag.

The parties also discussed current economic relations between Azerbaijan and France and its development prospects.

