Solana price prediction: 8.18 million Solana committed on CME as SOL options set go live

After weeks of gains, the market recently saw some sideways and downward movement in Solana (SOL), but investor confidence remains strong. Data from Coinglass shows that open interest for SOL on CME Group surged over 6% in one day, totalling about $1.91 billion worth of Solana committed.

At the same time, Remittix (RTX) is gaining traction as a trending PayFi altcoin and is being recognized as the best crypto presale to buy now.

Solana Price Prediction: CME Futures and Options Surge Interest

Solana price is currently $241.32. Solana’s sudden volatility has not dampened enthusiasm for the network. The CME’s new derivatives products allow both retail and institutional investors to gain exposure to SOL with greater precision and risk management. The addition of Trading at Settlement (TAS) mechanisms also enables faster, more accurate trades.

The current Solana price prediction shows that these developments could create upward momentum for SOL. With even more institutional-level tools available, investors can feel safe pushing the price higher while hedging against potential declines. Analysts say that Solana's speedy transactions, increasing ecosystem, and CME listing put it in a good position for long-term expansion in 2025.

Overall, the Solana price prediction is bullish, but traders are closely monitoring for near-term profit-taking and market reaction after the options are actually available.

Remittix: Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now

While SOL is attracting institutional attention, Remittix continues to shine as a utility-focused altcoin, gaining global attention with its impressive features. Its PayFi platform enables seamless crypto-to-bank transfers in over 30 countries.

Remittix has already sold over 666 million tokens and raised more than $26.1 million, positioning it as a leading altcoin during the current market cycle and an attractive choice for investors seeking utility-driven growth. With the beta wallet now live, early users can test the ecosystem before full launch, and the team is officially verified by CertiK, ensuring strong security and credibility.

Unique features of Remittix that make it a standout investment:

Live beta wallet enables real transactions across multiple fiat and crypto pairs.

Verified by CertiK for top-tier security and operational transparency.

The 15% USDT referral program, paid daily, encourages community growth and early adoption.

Focused on global payouts for freelancers, remitters, and cross-border earners.

Deflationary tokenomics are designed to reward long-term holders and sustain value.

Conclusion

Solana price prediction remains positive as CME introduces new derivatives, attracting institutional and retail traders alike. SOL’s ecosystem continues to expand, providing long-term growth potential. At the same time, Remittix is standing out as the best crypto presale to buy now, offering real-world PayFi utility, a live beta wallet, and secure CertiK verification. Together, both SOL and Remittix highlight opportunities in the evolving crypto market for 2025 and beyond.

