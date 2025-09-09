Solana price prediction: SOL could rally toward $300 in 2025 but analysts say Remittix will outpace with 30x gains

Investors have kept a keen eye on Solana price prediction in 2025, as the altcoin trades around $199 ahead of its Alpenglow upgrade. For several investors, SOL could rally toward $252 and above. Still, new altcoins are attracting widespread interest from investors seeking wider ROI margins.

Remittix (RTX), a fast-riser that has become a favorite, is at the top of this list of promising new altcoins. This project offers tangible utility and robust growth potential for those looking for the best crypto to buy now.

Solana price prediction for 2025

As more traders switch to the Solana blockchain, on-chain growth metrics fuel market optimism. Experts are not overly bullish, and it is important to emphasize that Solana price prediction depends on network performance, staking activity, and market sentiment. Provided the Alpenglow upgrade affirms considerable efficiency and throughput surge, Solana price prediction for a breakout might materialize with the strongest uptrend of 2025, taking it beyond $252.

Source: TradingView

Analyzing Solana price prediction requires combining technical analysis, staking opportunities, and early-stage crypto investment. This mix explains why you should seek alternative high-growth crypto projects to increase your profit possibilities.

Why experts expect Remittix to deliver 30x gains this year

Remittix is silently but fast becoming the most talked-about altcoin this year. Having sold over 643 million RTX tokens at $0.1030 apiece, the project has raised more than $23.6 million before launch. The market is fast catching on as the project secures its first CEX listing on BitMart and another on LBANK.

With the anticipation of the Remittix Wallet beta launching on September 15th, 2025, users look forward to sending, receiving, and staking tokens, creating real-world value beyond hype. This utility-driven approach is why Remittix is labeled the best crypto to buy now, attracting investors who seek high growth with practical utility.

Why investors tip Remittix to deliver 30x:

PayFi model facilitating seamless crypto-to-fiat transfers

Crypto staking feature for passive income and rewards

Cross-chain transactions for DeFi use

Massive liquidity ahead with CEX listings already secured

Robust community support and adoption on the rise

As Solana price prediction shows excellent potential soon, traders seeking the next 100x crypto opportunities acknowledge Remittix's mix of practical utility with explosive growth potential as a sign of a top contender to outdo SOL in 2025.

News.Az