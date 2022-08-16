Solemn opening ceremony of "International Army Games-2022" held in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

The solemn opening ceremony of the "International Army Games-2022" was held in Moscow, Russian Federation, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told News.az.

The ceremony held in Patriot Park was attended by President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, delegations of the participating countries, military attachés, media representatives, and other guests.

At the solemn ceremony, the competitions were declared open and the anthem of the "International Army Games-2022" was performed.

The "International Army Games-2022" are held in the territory of 12 countries. At international contests, servicemen from 34 countries will compete in both individual and team competitions.

