Somali Army kills over 40 al-Shabaab militants

Somali authorities have eliminated more than 40 members of the radical group Al-Shabaab.

This was reported by Somali National Television (SNTV) on the social network X.

"More than 40 Al-Shabaab terrorists were killed in an operation carried out by the Somali National Army and international partners in the Biya Kadde area of ​​Hirshabelle state on Sunday," the publication said.

It should be noted that the radical group Al-Shabaab, based in Somalia, has close ties with the international terrorist organization Al-Qaeda. It is waging an armed struggle against the central government of Somalia and obstructing the humanitarian activities of the UN.

The US carries out regular strikes on al-Shabaab positions.

News.Az