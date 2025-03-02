Somali Army kills over 40 al-Shabaab militants
Somali soldiers, known as African Eagles, are trained in the Anatolia Barracks of the Turkish Armed Forces in Mogadishu, Somalia, Aug.23, 2022. (AA Photo)
Somali authorities have eliminated more than 40 members of the radical group Al-Shabaab.
This was reported by Somali National Television (SNTV) on the social network X.
"More than 40 Al-Shabaab terrorists were killed in an operation carried out by the Somali National Army and international partners in the Biya Kadde area of Hirshabelle state on Sunday," the publication said.
It should be noted that the radical group Al-Shabaab, based in Somalia, has close ties with the international terrorist organization Al-Qaeda. It is waging an armed struggle against the central government of Somalia and obstructing the humanitarian activities of the UN.
The US carries out regular strikes on al-Shabaab positions.