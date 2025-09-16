Somali defense minister says ties with Türkiye are at their 'highest level'

Somali Defense Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi stated that relations with Türkiye are at their highest level and expressed a desire to collaborate on implementing major projects together, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

In an interview with Anadolu, Fiqi recalled a pivotal visit to Mogadishu by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his delegation in 2011 during a time when the al-Shabaab terrorist group had surrounded the Somali capital. “I remember that day. Indeed, just a few days later the city was liberated, and the capital has since enjoyed 14 years of independence and stability.”

The close cooperation between Somali institutions and international partners, particularly Türkiye, was key to this progress, Fiqi told Anadolu, stressing that relations between the two countries are now at their highest level.

Growing military and economic cooperation between Somalia and Türkiye

Fiqi pointed to the memorandum of understanding signed between the defense ministries of Somalia and Türkiye, noting the presence of advanced Turkish-made military helicopters flying overhead and armored vehicles in use by Somali forces.

“Under the framework of the memorandum of understanding, (Somali) Special Forces have also been trained by Türkiye at the TURKSOM Military Training Base," he said.

Fiqi said they aim to launch major projects and underscored the importance of strengthening economic cooperation, particularly to support the East African country’s stability.

He said Mogadishu was not secure during then-Prime Minister Erdogan’s 2011 visit, and remembered the hunger and difficult conditions faced by the Somali people at the time.

“We are truly in a better place today, and I see this relationship progressing day by day,” Fiqi said, highlighting that Türkiye’s largest embassy is located in Somalia and expressing confidence that the partnership will endure.

Since 2011, Turkish humanitarian and technical development assistance to Somalia has topped $1 billion, spanning a wide range of sectors including healthcare, education, municipal services, and infrastructure.

