Somalia food aid could stop by April, warns WFP

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.N. World Food Programme (WFP) warned on February 20 that its life-saving food and nutrition aid in Somalia could stop by April unless new funding is secured, leaving millions at risk of severe hunger.

An estimated 4.4 million people face crisis-level food insecurity, including nearly one million experiencing severe hunger, as a result of failed rainy seasons, ongoing conflict, and declining humanitarian funding, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Ross Smith, WFP Director of Emergency Preparedness and Response, described the situation as “deteriorating at an alarming rate,” noting that families have lost everything and many are already on the brink of starvation.

Somalia declared a national drought emergency in November after repeated poor rainy seasons, and neighboring countries are also affected. Due to funding shortages, WFP has already reduced assistance from 2.2 million people earlier this year to just over 600,000, and nutrition programs for pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, and young children have been sharply cut.

The agency is seeking $95 million to sustain operations between March and August. Smith warned that without emergency support, the humanitarian, security, and economic impacts would be severe and could extend far beyond Somalia’s borders.

News.Az