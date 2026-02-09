Uganda minister condemns raid on Bobi Wine’s home

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uganda’s Information Minister Chris Baryomunsi has condemned a military raid on the home of opposition leader Bobi Wine, saying the politician had not committed any crime and was free to return to his residence.

Speaking to Reuters, Baryomunsi said authorities would investigate the incident, stressing that the government does not support misconduct by security forces. “We do not condone any acts of indiscipline on the side of the army and security forces,” he said, adding that any invasion of property, damage or assault would be considered wrong, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Bobi Wine, a popstar-turned-politician and presidential candidate from the National Unity Platform (NUP), has reportedly been in hiding for weeks. He fled his home in Kampala shortly before being officially declared runner-up to long-time President Yoweri Museveni in the January 15 presidential election.

The controversy escalated after Wine said soldiers entered his residence on January 24, and claimed his wife was taken to hospital following the incident. Uganda’s military chief Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is also Museveni’s son, denied that soldiers assaulted her, but said on social media that security forces had briefly detained and then released her.

Baryomunsi declined to confirm whether any security personnel would face penalties if violations were proven, but said investigations would determine what happened.

Kainerugaba has also stated on social media that the military is searching for Wine, who has rejected the election results and alleged electoral fraud. However, the army chief has not publicly specified what charges, if any, could be brought against the opposition figure.

Human rights groups and opposition figures have long accused the Ugandan government of using military force to suppress dissent, allegations that authorities strongly deny. President Museveni has been in power for about four decades.

Separately, Baryomunsi said Uganda has no plans to withdraw its troops from the African Union mission in Somalia, contradicting recent social media posts by Kainerugaba that suggested a possible withdrawal over funding concerns.

The developments highlight ongoing political tensions in Uganda following the recent presidential election, as authorities balance security concerns with calls for political accountability and transparency.

News.Az