Son of Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit indicted on 32 charges including rape

Norwegian prosecutors have indicted Marius Borg Høiby, the eldest son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, on 32 counts, including at least four counts of rape. The charges follow a lengthy investigation and could see Hoiby face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

The 28-year-old, who is the stepson of Crown Prince Haakon, faces multiple allegations including sexual abuse, physical violence against a former partner, death threats, and traffic violations. Høiby holds no royal title or official duties but has been under domestic scrutiny following a series of arrests and allegations last year, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Høiby remains free pending trial, as prosecutors see no immediate reason to detain him. Oslo state attorney Sturla Henriksbø said the trial could begin around mid-January next year and last approximately six weeks.

Høiby’s defense attorney, Petar Sekuli, stated in response to the indictment that his client “denies all charges of sexual abuse, as well as the majority of the charges regarding violence,” and will provide a detailed account of his version of events in court.

Norway’s royal palace emphasized that the matter is in the hands of the courts and declined further comment.

