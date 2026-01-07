Son of Rob Reiner returns to court in double murder case

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nick Reiner, the younger son of acclaimed Hollywood filmmaker Rob Reiner, was due back in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday to enter a plea in connection with the fatal stabbing of his parents, a case that has stunned both Hollywood and the wider public.

Reiner, 32, faces two counts of first-degree murder over the deaths of his parents, actor-director Rob Reiner, 78, and photographer-producer Michele Reiner, 70. Their bodies were found inside their west Los Angeles home on December 14. Prosecutors say the couple were killed earlier that morning, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

An initial court appearance last month was cut short after a judge agreed to delay the arraignment by three weeks at the request of the defense. Reiner is expected to plead not guilty at the latest hearing.

Authorities have released few details about the circumstances surrounding the killings and have not publicly outlined a motive. Autopsy results showed both victims died from multiple sharp-force injuries. If convicted, Reiner could face life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty, though prosecutors have not yet said whether they will seek capital punishment.

While the death penalty remains legal in California, executions have been halted for years. No executions have taken place in the state since 2006, and Governor Gavin Newsom imposed an indefinite moratorium in 2019.

Media reports have said a quarrel occurred between Nick Reiner and his parents the night before their deaths while they were attending a holiday party hosted by comedian Conan O’Brien. Nick Reiner, who has spoken publicly in the past about long struggles with drug addiction and periods of homelessness, had been living in a guest house on his parents’ property. He was arrested several hours after the bodies were discovered, near a downtown Los Angeles park.

The killings prompted an outpouring of shock and grief across the entertainment industry and political circles. Rob Reiner enjoyed a decades-long career as both an actor and a director, first gaining fame in the 1970s television series All in the Family before going on to direct a string of highly successful films, including This Is Spinal Tap, Stand by Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally…, Misery and A Few Good Men. He was also a prominent Democratic Party activist and donor.

The deaths occurred just hours before a planned private gathering with former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, according to Michelle Obama.

Nick Reiner’s attorney, Alan Jackson, has declined to detail why the arraignment was postponed, citing only “very complex and serious issues” that require careful review. Nick Reiner’s personal struggles were previously explored in the 2015 film Being Charlie, a drama co-written by him and directed by his father.

Nick Reiner is the younger of two sons and one of three children born to Rob and Michele Reiner, who married in 1989. Michele Reiner was a photographer and producer who also moved in prominent political and cultural circles.

As the case moves forward, it is expected to remain under intense public scrutiny, given the prominence of the victims and the severity of the charges involved.

News.Az