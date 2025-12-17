How Rob and Michele Reiner's bodies were found: New details

+ ↺ − 16 px

New information has emerged regarding the deaths of film director Rob Reiner and photographer Michele Singer Reiner, whose bodies were discovered at their Brentwood, Los Angeles home on Sunday.

According to a New York Times report citing an anonymous family source, a massage therapist first raised the alarm after being unable to access the home for a scheduled appointment. The therapist contacted the couple’s daughter, Romy Reiner, who lives nearby. Romy entered the house and found her father’s body, News.Az reports.

The report noted that Romy “fled the house in anguish” without realizing her mother was also inside. Her roommate, who had accompanied her, called 911, and emergency responders subsequently discovered Michele Singer Reiner’s body.

Authorities have charged the couple’s son, 32-year-old Nick Reiner, with two counts of first-degree murder and the use of a dangerous weapon—a knife. He remains in custody without bail.

The family source disputed several previously reported details. Romy had informed emergency responders that Nick lived in a guesthouse on the property but did not identify him as a suspect at that time. The source also countered claims that Rob and Michele were especially concerned about Nick’s behavior in recent weeks, stating the family had “worked through [Nick’s] problems together.” This included reports of his allegedly “erratic” conduct at a Conan O’Brien-hosted party the night before the Reiners’ bodies were discovered. The source could not confirm whether Rob had confronted Nick at the party, but denied reports of a “heated argument” between father and son.

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said on Tuesday that the coroner had not yet determined whether the Reiners died late Saturday or on Sunday. Media reports had suggested that the condition of the bodies indicated they had been dead for several hours.

Nick Reiner was arrested around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the Exposition Park neighborhood, approximately 15 miles from the family home. He was scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment on Tuesday, but his lawyer, Alan Jackson, stated that he had not received medical clearance and would not appear until at least Wednesday.

