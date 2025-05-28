Sony reveals PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for June 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sony has confirmed the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for June 2025 lineup, as well as bonus Game Catalog and Classics Catalog games.

In a PlayStation Blog post announcing the Days of Play 2025 promotional event, Sony confirmed the four monthly games for June 2025, which are available for all PlayStation Plus members beginning May 28 with Destiny 2: The Final Shape.

PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for June 2025:

Bonus titles coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics Catalog were also announced. These are in addition to Sony’s regular Game Catalog content drops for June (Sony said stay tuned for its regular monthly Game Catalog announcement for next month’s lineup).

Game Catalog

(Available in Game Catalog on the specified dates for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium/Deluxe members)

Classics Catalog

(Available on June 5 for PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe members)

Myst | PS5, PS4

Riven | PS5, PS4

Meanwhile, there are new game trials available on May 28 for PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe members:

Also today, Sony confirmed discounts across the board during its Days of Play 2025 promo event. Both the PS5 and the PS5 Pro are discounted, and you can save on a new or upgraded PlayStation Plus membership. Days of Play begins May 28 at 12:01 am through June 11 at 11:59 pm local time in each region.

Days of Play 2025 PS5 and PS5 Pro discounts and deals: In the United States and Canada, PlayStation 5 console – Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Bundle (Digital and Standard) will be available starting at $399.99 USD / $509.99 CAD (Save up to $119.99 USD / $159.99 CAD compared to buying separately).

In select regions such as Europe and Asia, PlayStation 5 console (Digital and Standard) will be on promotion, starting at €399.99 / £339.99 / ¥65,980.

$50 USD off PlayStation 5 Pro console There will also be offers for PS5 accessories and games, including: $50 USD off PlayStation VR2 and PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle

$30 USD off Pulse Explore wireless earbuds

$30 USD off DualSense Edge wireless controller

$20 USD off Access controller

$20 USD off DualSense wireless controller

Various discounts on PS5 games including Astro Bot, MLB The Show 25, The Last of Us Part II Remastered, and LEGO Horizon Adventures. Meanwhile, players who join PlayStation Plus during this year’s Days of Play can save up to 33% on select 12-month memberships. For players who are currently a PlayStation Plus Essential or Extra member, you can save 33% on the remainder of your membership when upgrading to PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe.

