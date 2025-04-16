Sources say Elon Musk may have more children than publicly known

Sources say Elon Musk may have more children than publicly known

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to recent reports, the actual number of children fathered by Elon Musk may be significantly higher than what is publicly known.

The tech billionaire, a vocal pro-natalist, has at least 14 children via four different women who are already publicly known, News.Az reports citing The Independent.

His baby mothers include musician Grimes and Shivon Zilis, an executive at his brain-computer company Neuralink. Right-wing influencer Ashley St Claire has also come out recently to claim that she also shares a child with Musk.

Musk has previously stated in public that civilization is going to “crumble” due to declining birth rates, and refers to his children as a “legion,” sources close to the matter told The Wall Street Journal.

Multiple sources close to the world’s richest man told WSJ that they believe the true number of his offspring is much higher than publicly known. Though no estimate was given for how many children he has fathered.

Addressing an investor conference in Saudi Arabia last year, Musk told the audience that, for most countries, the birthrate was the “single biggest problem they need to solve.”

Musk laid out the urgency of the matter. “If you don’t make new humans, there’s no humanity, and all the policies in the world don’t matter,” he said.

Musk admitted that he was doing his part to help the issue and that he had to “walk the talk.” So, I do have a lot of kids, and I encourage others to have lots of kids,” he said.

Per text messages seen by the WSJ, in a 2023 meeting, Musk claimed that Japanese officials had asked him to be a sperm donor for a high-profile woman. “They want me to be a sperm donor. No romance or anything, just sperm,” the text message to St Clair read.

The outlet reported that Musk later told St Clair he had given his sperm to the person who asked for it, but did not name the woman. The Tesla boss reportedly refers to his offspring as a “legion,” and, according to the WSJ, floated the idea of using surrogate mothers to help procreate with St Clair in order to have children faster.

News.Az