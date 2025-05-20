South Africa's Ramaphosa aims to mend US ties with Musk business push

Photo: Reuters | South African President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks as he attends a panel at the Africa CEO Forum in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, May 12, 2025.

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa plans to discuss business opportunities for Elon Musk's companies during a visit to Washington this week aimed at mending relations with U.S. President Donald Trump, Ramaphosa's spokesperson said on Monday, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Trump has taken aim at South Africa during his second term, citing disapproval of its land reform policy and of its genocide case against U.S. ally Israel before the International Court of Justice.

His administration cut funding to the country in February and last week granted refugee status to a group of white South Africans it said were facing racial discrimination - a claim the South African government denies.

The two heads of state are scheduled to meet on Wednesday. And South African officials have been preparing a trade proposal to present to Trump to reset the relationship.

One potential proposal would be for Tesla (TSLA.O), opens new tab - led by Musk, a close ally and adviser to Trump - to receive favourable tariffs on its imports into South Africa in exchange for building electric vehicle charging stations.

"(It) could be one of the points discussed," Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said in response to a text message query on the matter.

Asked about the question of licencing for Musk's satellite company Starlink, Magwenya said: "Certainly, the issue will be discussed."

The United States has pushed some nations facing tariffsto approve Starlink, the Washington Post reported earlier this month, citing State Department cables.

Musk, who is South African-born, has previously claimed Starlink was barred from operating in South Africa because he is not Black, an allegation South African officials refuted. South Africa's telecoms regulator said in March that Starlink had not applied for a licence.

Musk's false claim appeared to be taking a swipe at local Black Economic Empowerment rules, requiring foreign-owned telecommunications licencees to sell 30% of the equity in their local subsidiaries to historically disadvantaged groups.

South Africa's Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen, part of the delegation travelling to the United States on Monday, said he wanted to secure trade benefits for South African farmers.

South African agricultural products currently enjoy duty-free access to the U.S. market under the African Growth and Opportunity Act. Under Trump's tariff regime, however, that is now at risk.

"Losing these benefits would be disastrous for farmers, farm workers and the economy at large," Steenhuisen said in a statement.

News.Az