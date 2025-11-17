South African rand steady ahead of interest rate decision
- 17 Nov 2025 11:50
- 17 Nov 2025 11:54
- 1040274
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/south-african-rand-steady-ahead-of-interest-rate-decision Copied
Photo: Reuters
The South African rand held steady on Monday, brushing off S&P Global’s first credit upgrade since 2005, which lifted the rating from BB- to BB with a positive outlook.
Traders are now focusing on this week’s central bank interest rate decision, with economists expecting the main lending rate to remain at 7.0%, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.