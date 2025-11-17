Yandex metrika counter

South African rand steady ahead of interest rate decision

Photo: Reuters

The South African rand held steady on Monday, brushing off S&P Global’s first credit upgrade since 2005, which lifted the rating from BB- to BB with a positive outlook.

Traders are now focusing on this week’s central bank interest rate decision, with economists expecting the main lending rate to remain at 7.0%, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

