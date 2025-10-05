South Carolina State University placed on lockdown following reported gunfire

South Carolina State University has issued a lockdown alert after gunfire was reported at Hugine Suites, with campus police actively investigating, News.Az reports citing the ABC News.

It says that all students should return to their rooms, and off-campus residents should leave campus.

Details are still limited at this time, so stay with us as we learn more.

News.Az