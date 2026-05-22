South Korea aims to acquire US SM-6 missile interceptors

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South Korea has finalized plans to acquire U.S.-made SM-6 shipborne missile interceptors and deploy them by 2034 in an effort to strengthen its missile defense capabilities, the country’s arms procurement agency announced on Friday, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

The Defense Project Promotion Committee, the key arms procurement decision-making body under the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, approved the 530 billion-won (US$351.5 million) project to purchase the SM-6 missile interceptor and related equipment.

The SM-6 is an advanced naval defense interceptor capable of tracking and destroying a wide range of incoming threats. Designed for warships, the missile can engage enemy targets at a maximum range of 460 kilometers and at altitudes of up to 36 kilometers.

Equipped with its own radar system, the interceptor can directly track targets, allowing naval vessels to respond to multiple threats simultaneously.

South Korea’s military plans to equip the 8,200-ton Aegis destroyer ROKS Dasan Jeong Yakyong, which is scheduled to enter service later this year, along with the ROKS Daeho Kim Jong Seo, another ship of the same class, with the SM-6 system.

The interceptors will also be installed on the already deployed ROKS Jeongjo the Great through future upgrades.

“The project is expected to enhance ship-to-air defense capabilities of Aegis destroyers against enemy anti-ship ballistic missiles, aircraft and cruise missiles, as well as improve their anti-ballistic missile defense,” DAPA said.

In November 2023, the United States approved a potential $650 million sale of up to 38 SM-6 missiles and related equipment to South Korea under the Foreign Military Sales program.

Friday’s announcement indicates the acquisition plan may have been reduced from the original proposal. The timeline has also been revised to 2023–2034 from the earlier 2023–2031 schedule.

“The negotiation process took time even though we have been pushing ahead with the project since 2023,” a DAPA official said. “The system will be rolled out in stages in accordance with the schedule agreed upon with the U.S. side.”

The committee also approved a research and development initiative for a next-generation military communications satellite system intended to replace aging satellite and ground infrastructure.

Under the plan, South Korea will develop and acquire a dedicated geostationary military communications satellite and related ground systems through an R&D program led by the Agency for Defense Development.

The project is scheduled to run through 2032 and is expected to cost approximately 1.27 trillion won. DAPA plans to sign a contract with a prototype developer by March next year.

News.Az