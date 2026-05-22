Two Indian climbers die on Mount Qomolangma

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Two Indian climbers died while descending from the summit of Mount Qomolangma on Thursday, according to a Nepali government official, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Arun Kumar Tiwari died near the Hillary Step after successfully reaching the summit of the world’s highest mountain.

Another climber, Sandeep Are, became ill while descending from the 8,848.86-meter peak. Sherpa guides rescued him and brought him down to Camp II, where he later died.

“It is sad news from the world's highest peak that two more climbers have died. The total number of deaths in the Mt. Qomolangma region has reached five during this spring season,” Himal Gautam, information officer at the Department of Tourism, told Xinhua.

Earlier this month, three Nepali mountain guides also lost their lives while heading toward the summit of Mt. Qomolangma.

News.Az