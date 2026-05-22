King Charles' brother Andrew faces long police inquiry

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British authorities warned that the criminal investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will be lengthy and highly complex, treating the unprecedented inquiry on par with a major murder case. The update follows the former prince's stunning arrest earlier this year on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Detectives are currently untangling a massive amount of evidence stemming from millions of U.S. Department of Justice documents tied to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Investigators are specifically focusing on whether Andrew abused his position as the UK’s special trade envoy between 2001 and 2011 to share sensitive government information with Epstein, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

The scope of the probe is expanding significantly. Thames Valley Police confirmed they are reviewing a broad spectrum of potential offenses under the public office misconduct framework, including corruption, fraud, and potential sexual offenses.

This includes assessing a claim that a woman was brought to Windsor in 2010 for sexual purposes. Andrew, who has made no public statements since being questioned under criminal caution in February, has consistently maintained his innocence and denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

News.Az