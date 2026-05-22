Iran’s IRGC says 35 ships cleared Strait of Hormuz transit

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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy has announced that 35 commercial vessels, including oil tankers and container ships, successfully transited the strategic Strait of Hormuz over a 24-hour period.

All maritime movements through the vital choke point were conducted with the explicit permission of and direct coordination with the IRGC naval forces, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The update marks a slight increase in traffic from the previous day, when the IRGC reported that 31 ships had crossed the waterway under identical monitoring protocols.

The announcements come amid continued focus on the regional maritime corridor, which serves as one of the world's most critical transit routes for global energy and cargo supplies.

News.Az