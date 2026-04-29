South Korea court raises ex-president Yoon's sentence to 7 years

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An appeals court on Wednesday increased the prison sentence of former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol from five years to seven years on obstruction of justice and other charges linked to his failed attempt to impose martial law, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

The Seoul High Court delivered the ruling in a live-televised session, concluding that the ousted former president was guilty of obstructing investigators who sought to detain him last year over his brief declaration of martial law in late 2024.

Special counsel Cho Eun-suk’s team had requested a 10-year prison sentence for Yoon.

The court’s decision marks a significant escalation in the former president’s punishment following the high-profile case surrounding his short-lived martial law move.

News.Az