Prosecutors seek 30-year sentence for ex-South Korea president

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South Korean prosecutors have sought a 30-year prison sentence for ousted former president Yoon Suk Yeol over allegations linked to military drone operations near North Korea.

The case relates to alleged drone incursions into North Korean territory in October 2024. Prosecutors claim the operations were politically motivated and may have been intended to provoke a response from Pyongyang, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

Special counsel Cho Eun-suk argued that the drone activity was designed to create conditions that could justify a subsequent declaration of martial law, which was later attempted in December 2024.

In addition to the former president, prosecutors also requested a 25-year prison sentence for former Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun on related charges.

Yoon was previously removed from office following legal proceedings connected to the martial law declaration and has since faced multiple ongoing cases. Reports indicate he is currently serving a life sentence related to those earlier rulings.

Authorities allege that the drone operations formed part of a broader pattern of abuse of authority involving military and political decision-making at the highest level.

Court proceedings are ongoing, and a final ruling has not yet been issued.

News.Az