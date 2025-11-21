South Korea extinguishes Gangwon wildfire after 17-hour battle

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korean emergency crews have extinguished a wildfire that burned through approximately 360,000 square meters of land in the northeastern province of Gangwon after a 17-hour operation, local media reported on Friday.

The blaze broke out on Thursday afternoon on a hillside in Inje, around 132 kilometers east of Seoul. Hundreds of personnel were mobilized, supported by more than two dozen firefighting helicopters and various ground equipment working through the night to contain the flames, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

No casualties were reported, and authorities evacuated 12 residents from homes near the affected area as a safety measure. Officials said an investigation is underway to determine what sparked the fire and to assess the full scale of the damage.

