EU Ambassador calls Russia’s nighttime strike on Ternopil “real hell”

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova has condemned Russia’s massive overnight attack on Ukraine, describing the situation in Ternopil as “real hell” after a deadly strike left multiple casualties.

Mathernova said that while the night was relatively calm in Kyiv, “the rest of Ukraine was burning and suffering,” pointing to an assault involving 470 drones and 48 missiles targeting western regions and Kharkiv, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the ambassador, several energy facilities were hit in the Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv regions, injuring three people, including two children.

In Novhorod-Siverskyi in the Chernihiv region, a drone struck a private home, though no casualties were reported.

Kharkiv experienced widespread destruction as 18 drones hit residential buildings.

The city of Ternopil, however, suffered the heaviest blow. Mathernova said the city was experiencing “real hell,” as rescue workers searched through collapsed residential buildings.

“Friends of the victims described a night you cannot forget — chaos, fire, screams,” she said.

Local authorities reported at least 16 dead and around 40 wounded, including 12 children. The number of casualties may rise as search operations continue.

Mathernova stressed that Russia’s attack was deliberately aimed at civilians, describing it as an attempt “to erase people and their lives,” not a battle against the Ukrainian military.

“Ukraine is under constant fire. Civilians are dying, energy facilities are being destroyed, and winter is approaching,” she said. “My heart goes out to all families of those killed in last night’s attack.”

Ukraine reported that Russian forces launched nearly 50 missiles and 476 drones of various types overnight. Air defense units shot down the majority of incoming threats, but debris and direct strikes still caused major destruction.

