South Korea raises red alert after new African swine fever case

South Korea’s quarantine authorities issued a nationwide red alert on Monday to strengthen measures following the detection of an African swine fever (ASF) case, officials said.

On Sunday, the country reported the ASF case, the first in about two months, at a pig farm in the county of Yeoncheon, located in the northern part of Gyeonggi Province, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

This marked the fifth confirmed case of ASF this year, with the previous one reported in the city of Paju in July.

The government issued a 48-hour standstill order for pig farms and related facilities in Yeoncheon and surrounding regions, and is taking necessary measures to prevent the spread of the virus, including the culling of affected pigs, according to the officials.

"Since all five cases this year have been concentrated in the northern part of Gyeonggi Province, the provincial government must mobilize all available human and material resources to make every effort to prevent any further spread of the disease," Vice Agriculture Minister Kang Hyoung-seok said in a disaster response meeting.

