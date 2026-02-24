South Korea's ex-president Yoon files appeal against life sentence

The appeal was submitted by his legal team five days after the Seoul Central District Court sentenced him to life imprisonment, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

The ruling found Yoon guilty of orchestrating an insurrection after he briefly declared martial law on Dec. 3, 2024.

In a notice to the press, his lawyers said they believed it was their responsibility to highlight what they described as flaws in the ruling, both for the judicial record and for future historical reference.

“We will not remain silent about the special counsel’s overzealous indictment and the contradictory decision of the court of first instance premised on it, as well as its political background,” the statement said.

In its decision last Thursday, the court concluded that Yoon sought to incapacitate the National Assembly of South Korea by dispatching troops to the parliamentary compound following the declaration of martial law. The judges ruled that his actions met the constitutional definition of insurrection.

The court further determined that Yoon personally planned and led the attempt, resulting in significant social and political consequences, and noted that he had shown little remorse.

Seven other defendants were sentenced in the same proceedings. Among them were former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, former National Police Agency chief Cho Ji-ho and former Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency chief Kim Bong-sik.

Kim Yong-hyun received a 30-year prison sentence, while Cho Ji-ho was sentenced to 12 years and Kim Bong-sik to 10 years for their respective roles in the martial law attempt.

In a separate case, Yoon had previously been sentenced to five years in prison on charges that included allegedly obstructing investigators’ efforts to detain him last year.