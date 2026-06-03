S. Korea’s ruling DP projected to dominate local elections: exit polls

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The ruling Democratic Party (DP) was projected to win at least 10 of the 16 key races in South Korea’s local elections on Wednesday, according to exit polls conducted by major broadcasters.

A JTBC exit poll projected the ruling party to secure 10 metropolitan mayoral and gubernatorial posts, while a separate survey by KBS, MBC and SBS showed the party winning 11 of the key contests, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

Both polls indicated that the main opposition People Power Party was expected to win only one post.

Between four and five races remained too close to call, according to the surveys.

This year’s local elections included contests for 16 mayoral and gubernatorial positions, 16 education superintendent seats, 227 local government leadership posts, and approximately 4,000 local council seats.

In one of the most closely watched races, Chong Won-o of the Democratic Party was projected to win the Seoul mayoral election with 53.5 percent of the vote, ahead of incumbent Mayor Oh Se-hoon of the People Power Party, who was projected to receive 42.9 percent, according to the JTBC exit poll.

In the southeastern city of Busan, Democratic Party candidate Jeon Jae-soo was projected to win with 53.9 percent of the vote against People Power Party candidate Park Heong-joon, the poll showed.

News.Az