South Korea's ex-president Yoon Suk-yeol detained again

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has been detained again after a court approved a second arrest warrant amid an ongoing investigation into his controversial declaration of martial law last December.

Yoon, 64, is being held in solitary confinement at the Seoul Detention Center, where he previously spent 52 days earlier this year. The court cited concerns he might destroy evidence as grounds for his re-arrest, News.Az reports, citing DW.

He faces serious charges, including insurrection, for allegedly deploying troops to block lawmakers from rejecting his decree and authorizing drone flights toward Pyongyang to support his claims. If convicted, Yoon could face life imprisonment or even the death penalty, though South Korea hasn’t executed anyone since 1998.

Yoon has denied all accusations, calling his actions necessary to combat “anti-state” elements. His impeachment was confirmed in April, with the Constitutional Court ruling his conduct a betrayal of democratic principles.

News.Az