South Korea says battery pack is possible cause of Air Busan fire

A spare power bank is a possible cause of a fire that engulfed an Air Busan 298690.KS plane in January, South Korea's transport ministry said on Friday, citing interim investigation results, News.az reports citing Reuters.

Scorch marks on the debris of a power bank found where the fire was first detected indicate the blaze may have started because insulation inside the battery had broken down, the statement said.

News.Az