South Korea to host largest defense event KADEX 2024 in October

This year’s event is set to be the largest in Korea’s history, featuring 500 companies and 1,600 booths, News.Az reports citing foreign media. It is expected to attract high-ranking officials from around 50 countries, including Chiefs of Staff of the Army, Ministers of Defense, Deputy Ministers, and Heads of Defense Acquisition.This year’s exhibition will be held at Gyeryongdae, a military integrated base that serves as the headquarters for the Republic of Korea Army, Navy, and Air Force. The venue’s strategic location provides convenient access for international VIP delegations and other participants, minimizing the need for long-distance travel to visit key military institutions. The event is projected to be the largest of its kind in South Korea, with 500 companies and 1,600 booths confirmed—a significant increase from previous years.KADEX 2024 will showcase a comprehensive range of defense industry products, spanning several categories, including Intelligence, Mobility, Firepower, Protection, Aviation, and Future Technologies. The Intelligence section will feature electronic support equipment, surveillance radars, and command control systems. In the Mobility category, attendees will find exhibits such as main battle tanks, combat armored vehicles, and engineering equipment.The Firepower section will display small arms, guided anti-tank weapons, and naval guns, while Protection systems will include anti-aircraft guns, air defense radars, and chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) defense equipment. The Aviation exhibits will showcase combat mission aircraft, attack helicopters, and surveillance systems. Additionally, the Future Technologies category will highlight developments in artificial intelligence, robotics, ICT convergence, smart control systems, unmanned security, augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), and the Internet of Things (IoT).The event is expected to attract VIPs and high-ranking officials from around 50 countries, including representatives from the United States, Slovakia, Brazil, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Estonia, Ecuador, Mongolia, Japan, France, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Uzbekistan, and Singapore. These officials will include Chiefs of Staff of the Army, Ministers of Defense, Deputy Ministers, and Heads of Defense Acquisition. The presence of such a diverse and high-level delegation underscores the international interest in the event.In addition to the exhibition, KADEX 2024 will include several business programs designed to facilitate tangible outcomes for participants. These programs will feature the Korea-ASEAN⁺ International Forum on Logistics, startup technology demos, pitch days, and export consultations. These initiatives aim to provide practical opportunities for networking and collaboration among participants.

