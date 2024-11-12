South Korean actor Jae-Rim, 39, found dead

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korean actor Song Jae-Rim died on Thursday at the age of 39, with the cause of death still unclear as of Tuesday evening.

According to Seoul Seongdong Police Station, Song was found dead at his home in Seoul in the afternoon Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Korean media. “Currently, there is no evidence of foul play,” according to an official from the police station.Song's funeral is being held at the Yeouido St. Mary's Funeral Hall in Seoul.The actor had recently changed his Instagram profile message to “A long journey begins.”His last Instagram post dated back 41 weeks, with his activity on X, formerly Twitter, ceasing in March.Born in 1985, Song Jae-rim gained widespread recognition through his debut in the 2012 MBC drama series “The Moon Embracing the Sun.”Following his breakout role, Song appeared in several popular TV dramas, including “Cool Guys, Hot Ramen,” “Inspiring Generation,” “Two Weeks” and “Queen Woo.”He also made a strong impression on the big screen in “Grand Prix,” “The Suspect” and “Bait.”Most recently, Song was performing on stage in the musical “La Rose De Versailles,” with his last performance taking place Oct. 13.Song's coffin is to be borne out on Thursday, with a ceremony scheduled for noon.

