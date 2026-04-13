At least 6 killed Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon

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At least six people were killed and 19 others wounded in a series of Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon from Sunday night into early Monday, according to local reports and an official statement.

In the town of Bazourieh, nine airstrikes were reported by 5:00 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) Monday, leaving one person dead and 18 others injured. Search-and-rescue operations were ongoing for additional casualties, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The strikes also caused significant damage to residential buildings and a public school.

Elsewhere, a young man was killed in an airstrike on Nabatieh al-Fawqa on Monday morning, and another person was killed in a strike around midnight in the town of Sir al-Gharbiyeh, while two more fatalities were reported following a separate strike on the village of Shoukine shortly after.

In a separate development, Lebanon's Health Ministry said an Israeli strike directly hit a Lebanese Red Cross ambulance team in the village of Beit Yahoun in the Bint Jbeil district on Sunday evening, killing one paramedic and injuring another. The ministry condemned the incident as a “blatant violation of international norms and humanitarian law” and said it would pursue international legal action.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said in a series of statements that its fighters carried out multiple attacks against Israeli forces and positions.

The group said it launched swarms of attack drones targeting Israeli troop gatherings near the Salah Ghandour Hospital in Bint Jbeil, as well as in the village of Taybeh and other areas.

It also reported striking a radar system at the al-Aliqa barracks and targeting a Merkava tank near the village of Mays al-Jabal with an attack drone.

Hezbollah said it also fired rocket barrages at Israeli troop and vehicle gatherings near al-Ishraq School in Bint Jbeil and the Tahrir Triangle area, as well as at artillery positions east of the Sa’sa’ settlement.

The cross-border violence comes amid continued escalation between Israel and Hezbollah along the Lebanon-Israel frontier.

News.Az