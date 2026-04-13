Former head of Azerbaijani diaspora in Urals Shahin Shikhlinski jailed for 9 years

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The former head of the Azerbaijani diaspora in the Urals, Shahin Shikhlinski, has been sentenced to nine years in prison for using violence against a public official, while his son, Mutvali Shikhlinski, received an eight-year sentence.

The verdicts were handed down by the Kirovsky District Court of Yekaterinburg, News.Az reports, citing local media.

In June last year, Russian law enforcement agencies conducted an operation against Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg during which force was used. As a result, two Azerbaijani brothers, Ziyaddin and Huseyn Safarov, were killed. Other members of the Safarov family, along with several compatriots, were arrested by court order and charged with crimes allegedly committed in 2001, 2010 and 2011.

Later, Shahin Shikhlinski and his son Mutvali were detained. On 1 July, FSB operatives in unmarked vehicles and wearing uniforms reportedly stopped Shikhlinski’s car near the Baku Plaza restaurant in Yekaterinburg.

The car was being driven by Mutvali Shikhlinski, who allegedly lost control of the vehicle and struck an FSB officer. In court, he said he regretted the incident, describing it as unintentional.

The two were released on the same day as their detention, but a criminal case was later opened against them on charges of violence against a government official. Mutvali was detained first, while Shahin Shikhlinski was later arrested on separate charges of contract killing and attempted contract killing.

News.Az