Cyanide found near disputed South China Sea atoll

The Philippines has raised concerns over what it described as possible “sabotage” after authorities reportedly discovered cyanide on Chinese-linked boats operating near a disputed atoll in the South China Sea, intensifying already fragile tensions in the region, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Officials warned that the use of cyanide could pose serious risks to marine ecosystems and coral reefs surrounding the shoal. They also argued that damage to the reef could undermine the structural stability of a grounded Philippine warship stationed there to reinforce Manila’s territorial claims.

A spokesperson for the National Security Council described the alleged act as “sabotage,” saying it could harm fish populations that serve as a vital food source for Philippine personnel stationed in the area.

China’s embassy in Manila has not yet publicly responded to the allegations.

The Philippines has repeatedly accused China of interfering with resupply missions to its troops stationed on the grounded vessel at Second Thomas Shoal. One confrontation in June 2024 reportedly turned violent, resulting in injury to a Filipino sailor, an incident Beijing has denied responsibility for.

Despite tensions, both sides have engaged in recent diplomatic discussions aimed at reducing friction in the South China Sea, including potential cooperation on maritime communication and resource management. However, Philippine officials have stressed that such cooperation remains limited and does not extend to sensitive operational activities.

China claims sovereignty over nearly the entire South China Sea, a position disputed by several regional states including the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Brunei. A 2016 international tribunal ruling rejected the legal basis of Beijing’s expansive claims, a decision China continues to dismiss.

The South China Sea remains one of the world’s most strategically important waterways, with more than $3 trillion in annual maritime trade passing through it, making ongoing tensions a key concern for regional and global security.