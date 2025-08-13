Yandex metrika counter

South Korean President Lee to visit Japan for summit with PM Ishiba

  • Politics
  • Share
South Korean President Lee to visit Japan for summit with PM Ishiba
Photo: Reuters

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will visit Japan from August 23-24 for a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Lee’s office announced Wednesday.

During the two-day visit, the leaders are expected to discuss ways to enhance regional peace and strengthen trilateral cooperation with the United States, according to Lee’s spokesperson Kang Yoo-jung. The exact date of the summit has not been specified, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Lee and Ishiba previously met on the sidelines of a G7 meeting in Canada in June, where they pledged to deepen bilateral ties despite historical tensions stemming from Japan’s colonial rule of the Korean peninsula from 1910-1945. The summit comes as both countries navigate challenges related to U.S. tariffs and precedes Lee’s scheduled meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on August 25.

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      