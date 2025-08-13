South Korean President Lee to visit Japan for summit with PM Ishiba

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will visit Japan from August 23-24 for a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Lee’s office announced Wednesday.

During the two-day visit, the leaders are expected to discuss ways to enhance regional peace and strengthen trilateral cooperation with the United States, according to Lee’s spokesperson Kang Yoo-jung. The exact date of the summit has not been specified, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Lee and Ishiba previously met on the sidelines of a G7 meeting in Canada in June, where they pledged to deepen bilateral ties despite historical tensions stemming from Japan’s colonial rule of the Korean peninsula from 1910-1945. The summit comes as both countries navigate challenges related to U.S. tariffs and precedes Lee’s scheduled meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on August 25.

News.Az