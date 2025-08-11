South Korean President to pardon former Justice Minister Cho Kuk

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will grant a presidential pardon to former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, the Ministry of Justice announced on Monday. This pardon will restore Cho’s eligibility to run for public office, potentially reestablishing him as a key liberal political figure.

Cho Kuk was jailed since December for academic fraud, including forging documents to aid his children’s admission to prestigious schools and unlawfully interfering with a government inspection. He leads the minor Rebuilding Korea Party, which supports the ruling liberal Democratic Party in parliament, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The pardon, part of a broader group of 2,188 pardons to mark Korea’s National Liberation Day on August 15, has stirred political debate. The conservative opposition condemned the move, claiming Cho damaged social fairness and justice. Meanwhile, some liberals welcomed the pardon, accusing the previous administration of prosecutorial abuse.

The Justice Minister said the pardons aim to promote national unity and economic revitalization. The pardon announcement comes as President Lee’s approval ratings have recently declined.

News.Az