Southern China on high alert as Typhoon Ragasa approaches

Cities in China’s southern provinces are gearing up for Typhoon Ragasa, the most powerful storm to hit the country this year.

Authorities in Shenzhen have issued warnings of “disastrous calamities” and are preparing to relocate hundreds of thousands of residents to safer areas, News.Az reports, citing Chinese media.

The city of Shenzhen began preparing to evacuate 400,000 people amid the strong typhoon.

The National Meteorological Centre said on Sunday that Ragasa , the 18th typhoon this year, had intensified into a super typhoon on Sunday morning and was expected to bring strong winds and heavy rainfall to wide areas of the country’s southern and eastern regions.

It is expected to make landfall along coastal areas from Shanwei in Guangdong province to Wenchang in Hainan sometime time on Wednesday, according to the centre.

