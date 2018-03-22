Southern Iran hit by 5.0-point earthquake

+ ↺ − 16 px

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 points was registered yesterday in the Iranian province of Hormozgan in the south of the country, US Geological Service reported.

Shocks were fixed at 20.41 UTC time. Epicenter was located 51 kilometers north-east of the city of Bandar Abbas, which is located on the shore of the Persian Gulf. The hearth lay at a depth of 10 kilometers.

No injuries or damage have been reported.

News.Az

