SpaceX capsule docks at ISS to rescue stranded astronauts

A SpaceX Dragon capsule has successfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS) to bring back two stranded astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams.

The Dragon capsule, which has two empty seats for Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, docked at 17:30 eastern time (22:30 BST), News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The pair arrived at the station on Boeing's new Starliner capsule for an eight-day mission in June, but were forced to remain there because of a fault discovered during the flight.They are now expected to return to Earth in February.The Dragon capsule lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida on Saturday carrying Nasa astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Gorbunov.Hague, who has done a previous stint on the ISS, and Gorbunov will join the space station's crew before taking Wilmore and Williams back to Earth.The launch had been scheduled for Thursday but was delayed because of Hurricane Helene, which has caused huge destruction across the south-eastern US, including Florida, in recent days.The docking occurred as the space station flew 265 miles (426km) above Botswana in southern Africa.

