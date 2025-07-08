Yandex metrika counter

SpaceX set to launch 28 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket

SpaceX set to launch 28 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket
SpaceX is gearing up for its next mission, dubbed Starlink 10-28, which will deploy 28 broadband satellites into low Earth orbit.

The launch is scheduled for Tuesday at 4:21 a.m. EDT (0821 UTC) from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The 45th Weather Squadron forecast a 95 percent chance for favorable weather at liftoff. There is just a minor possibility for interference from cumulus clouds.

SpaceX is using the Falcon 9 first stage booster B1077 on this mission, which will launch for a 22nd time. Its previous missions include NASA’s Crew-5, GPS III Space Vehicle 06 and 17 previous batches of Starlink satellites.

A little more than eight minutes after liftoff, B1077 will target a landing on the droneship, ‘A Shortfall of Gravitas.’ If successful, this will be the 117th touchdown for this vessel and the 473rd booster landing for SpaceX to date.


