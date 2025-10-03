SpaceX to launch 3rd Falcon 9 from Vandenberg, no delay from Cape mission

SpaceX is set to launch its 125th Falcon 9 rocket of 2025, carrying a batch of Starlink V2 Mini satellites into low Earth orbit. The company's first mission of the month is scheduled to lift off from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Friday morning.

Liftoff from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) is scheduled for 7:06 a.m. PDT (10:06 a.m. EDT / 1406 UTC). This will be SpaceX’s 47th launch from Vandenberg so far this year, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Spaceflight Now will have live coverage beginning about 30 minutes prior to liftoff.

SpaceX will launch this mission using the Falcon 9 booster with the tail number B1097. This will be its second launch following Starlink 17-8 on Sept. 3.

More than eight minutes after liftoff, B1097 will target an autonomous landing on the drone ship, Of Course I Still Love You. If successful, this will be the 155th touchdown for this vessel and the 514th booster landing for SpaceX to date.

The 28 Starlink satellites onboard at set to be deployed from the rocket’s upper stage a little more than an hour after liftoff.

