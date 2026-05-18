Trump issues stark warning to Iran as Middle East war stalls and oil routes face blockade

The conflict has severely disrupted regional stability, including an effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, through which around 20 percent of global oil exports normally pass. The escalation has also expanded into surrounding countries, with Hezbollah and Israeli forces exchanging fire despite ceasefire arrangements.

Reports indicate that Hezbollah has launched around 200 projectiles toward Israel over the weekend, while Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon have killed multiple civilians, including children. Lebanese authorities say thousands have died since the conflict began, with continued casualties even after truce agreements.

Although Washington and Tehran agreed to a truce on April 8, negotiations have stalled, with both sides accusing each other of failing to make concessions. Iranian media reported that recent U.S. proposals demanded limits on Iran’s nuclear facilities and control over enriched uranium stockpiles, while offering no significant easing of sanctions or asset freezes.

At the same time, drone activity and attacks have spread across the region, including an incident near a nuclear power station in Abu Dhabi. Iran-aligned groups in Iraq and Yemen are also believed to possess drone capabilities, further heightening security concerns.

Diplomatic efforts involving Pakistan have continued, with officials meeting Iranian representatives in Tehran, while broader discussions between global powers, including China and the United States, have produced limited progress. Despite calls for de-escalation and reopening key shipping routes, the situation remains unresolved and volatile.