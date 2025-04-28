Spain declares state of emergency after massive power outage

People were pictured earlier walking in Park Manzanares as Madrid Open matches were suspended amid the blackout. Photo: Reuters

Spain’s Interior Ministry has declared a state of emergency in response to a major power outage that disrupted services across several regions.

The emergency status will be applied to regions that request it, the ministry said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

So far, Madrid, Andalusia and Extremadura have asked for the central government to take over public order and other functions.

Spanish power operator Red Electrica has said more than 20% of the country's affected power capacity has been restored. Electricity supply is being "progressively restored", the operator said in a post on social media platform X. Some of this supply has been coming from domestic sources and some from France, the post added.

News.Az