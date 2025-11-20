Spain exhumes Franco-era victim amid Civil War recovery efforts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spain has exhumed the remains of another victim of Franco-era executions, part of the country’s ongoing push to recover and identify thousands who disappeared during the Civil War and the dictatorship that followed.

Forensic teams unearthed a body from a farmland grave near Vegas de Matute, north of Madrid. Activists from the Association for the Recovery of Historical Memory (ARMH) believe the remains belong to either Luis García Hernández, a 42-year-old teacher and union member, or Julio Maroto Ortega, a 60-year-old road worker—both executed by fascist forces in 1936, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Eighty-three-year-old José Luis Cubo watched the excavation, recounting how his grandfather had witnessed Falange militia members arrive, heard gunshots, and later helped locals bury the bodies under cover of darkness. He said wheat always grew higher over the suspected burial spot—“a sign we never forgot.”

The exhumation is part of a national recovery effort initiated by victims’ groups in 2000 and expanded by Spain’s Socialist-led government in 2018. The program aims to locate and honour those killed during the 1936–1939 Civil War and Franco’s 40-year dictatorship, a legacy that still divides Spanish society.

Spain has no official tally of the disappeared, but a 2008 estimate by Judge Baltasar Garzón put the number at around 114,000. The government believes only 20,000 bodies can realistically be recovered because of time, development, and environmental damage.

So far, around 9,000 remains have been found, with plans to recover the rest over the next four years, said State Secretary for Democratic Memory Fernando Martínez López. While only about 700 victims have been formally identified, officials say each exhumation matters.

“Every mass grave we open is a wound we help close,” Martínez said.

News.Az